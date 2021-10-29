Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Man behind mask at Toronto hockey store revealed to be Josh Donaldson

The Twins' third baseman started an impromptu fan fest earlier this week.
Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson headed north of the border earlier this week to get some hockey pads but started an impromptu fan fest after a photo surfaced on social media.

Donaldson was looking for some hockey gear for an outing at a local rink with family and friends when he walked into All Pro Source for Sports in Newmarket, Ont. When the staff got him fitted for some new equipment, they asked if he would throw on a Maple Leafs jersey and pose for their Instagram account.

The photo grabbed attention on social media and fans flocked to the store to meet The Bringer of Rain. According to the Toronto Star, Donaldson spent three to four hours signing autographs, taking pictures, and greeting fans before completing the errand.

"He was a genuine, nice humble person," store clerk Joel Morelly told the Toronto Sun. "It was cool he took the time to talk with everybody."

Donaldson won the American League MVP award in 2015 and helped the Blue Jays reach the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016. His tenure in Toronto made him a legend north of the border and he received a standing ovation when he returned last September.

Donaldson may not have the same fandom with Twins fans after two injury-plagued seasons in Minnesota but it's clear Toronto hasn't forgotten about their former superstar.

