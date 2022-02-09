Skip to main content
Marcus Foligno could be in hot water after kneeing incident

Marcus Foligno could be in hot water after kneeing incident

"It is was it is," Foligno said after the game.

"It is was it is," Foligno said after the game.

Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno could be facing a suspension after he continued to attack Adam Lowry when Lowry was on the ice following one of two fights between the men Tuesday night.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday morning that Foligno will have a hearing about the incident at a to-be-determined date and time. 

Tempers flared early and often during Winnipeg's 2-0 home win over the Wild. Things got heated midway through the first period when Brenden Dillon rocked Foligno with a blindside shoulder to Foligno's head. Jordan Greenway immediately went after Dillon, and as Foligno sprinted towards Dillon he was pulled back by Lowry. 

Foligno vs. Lowry

USATSI_17644648
USATSI_17645138
USATSI_17642953
4
Gallery
4 Images

That led to dueling fights as Foligno and Lowry traded blows while Greenway and Dillon boxed. Later in the game, Foligno and Lowry got into it again. This time, when Lowry fell to the ice and was on his back, Foligno appeared to drive his left knee into Lowry's head and continued to attack him, despite two officials trying to pull him away. 

Afterward, Foligno, whose right knuckles were scraped up from throwing punches, said he was "ticked off with just some things that those guys do from time to time." But he also denied kneeing Lowry. 

“I saw them complaining about maybe I got my leg in there or something, but that was me just kinda ticked off and trying to get at him,” Foligno said. “There was no intent to not throw with your fist or use another body part."

"It is what it is," he added. 

