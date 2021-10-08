October 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Mark Rosen to blow Gjallarhorn at Sunday's Vikings game

Rosen's appearance will be in conjunction with the NFL's "Crucial Catch" campaign.
Author:
Mark Rosen

Twin Cities television and radio personality Mark Rosen will blow the Gjallarhorn at Sunday's Vikings game in conjunction with the NFL's "Crucial Catch" campaign.

The campaign works with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and address early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers.

Rosen's wife, Denise, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in July of 2018. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, the condition is a cancerous tumor that arises from cells within brain tissue. It rarely spreads to other parts of the body and is known to come about spontaneously in 95 percent of patients.

Rosen announced his retirement in late 2018 due to his wife's condition and after three years of battling the disease, Denise passed away last August.

Speaking on his Twitter account, Rosen called the opportunity to blow the Gjallarhorn "emotional and inspirational."

Rosen will be one of several people at Sunday's game who will be honored after being affected by cancer. The list also includes the family of Gabe Grunewald and her sister, Abigail Anderson.

Grunwald was a professional and Gopher cross country runner that was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009. Over the next 10 years, Grunewald was diagnosed with several types of cancer while finishing one place shy of qualifying for the 2012 London Olympics.

Grunewald died in 2019 but her memory was kept alive in large part due to Anderson. Anderson ran in the 2019 New York City Marathon and established the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to provide support and hope to those battling cancer.

Anderson tragically died after being struck twice by a driver last August.

The Crucial Catch campaign has had a bigger emphasis this year as screenings for some cancers have declined 90 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL is working with the ACS to safely restart cancer screenings in communities with the most need.

Next Up

Mark Rosen
MN Vikings

Mark Rosen to blow Gjallarhorn at Sunday's Vikings game

Rosen's appearance will be in conjunction with the NFL's "Crucial Catch" campaign.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested nearly 3 months after shooting himself in leg

He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Connie and Austin Herbst
MN News

Mother accused of helping son dump her husband's body in WI pleads guilty

The investigation began years later, when the man's remains were discovered.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Entire Twin Cities is above 70% vaccination rate among 12+

There are 11 counties in all that have crossed this mark.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

The MN counties where fewer than half of eligible residents are vaxxed

Eight of the state's 87 counties fall into this category.

e-bike
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul look to team up on new bike, scooter program

The program could include bikes, electric bikes and scooters, as well as other mobility vehicles.

chenue her
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul native is first Hmong male news anchor in the US

Chenue Her is the newest anchor on "Good Morning Iowa."

electric vehicles charging station EV
MN Consumer

Plymouth to add 115 electric vehicle charging stations for public use

Plymouth is believed to be the first city in Minnesota to install such a vast network of EV charging stations.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: Armed man at intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
Minnesota Life

What's open, closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

It's a federal holiday, but not a state holiday.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff in Brainerd Lakes Area

The woman was found dead in a cabin after someone reported hearing gunshots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 8

The next update will come Monday, Oct. 11.

Related

Kirk Cousins podcast
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins, Mark Rosen to host new weekly Vikings show

It'll debut Tuesday, September 3.

Mark Rosen
MN Music and Radio

Mark Rosen confirms the death of wife Denise from Glioblastoma

Denise Rosen had been battling the brain cancer since 2018.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Mark Rosen is back on the radio, TV on Tuesday

His wife, Denise Rosen, underwent surgery for a brain tumor recently.

Mark Rosen
MN Gophers

Rosen receives handwritten cards from entire Gopher football team

Rosen lost his wife to brain cancer on August 30.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Mark Rosen grateful for support as his wife fights cancer

Rosen is a long time favorite in Twin Cities television and radio.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Mike Max replaces Mark Rosen as sports director at WCCO-TV

Max has been the No. 2 to Rosen for years.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings find their way into the playoffs?

The next few weeks will be crucial for a potential playoff push.

MN News

Obama sends letter of support to Denise Rosen

Denise Rosen is battling the same form of cancer that Sen. John McCain had.