Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

Skip to main content
Mark Wilf on the Kirk Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

Mark Wilf on the Kirk Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

An internal team of business and football operations employees has already begun the search for a new general manager and head coach after the Minnesota Vikings fired Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer on Monday.

And while all eyes are on who the next coach and GM will be, there will also be a microscope on Minnesota and its mega-money quarterback Kirk Cousins. 

Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf spoke with the media Monday afternoon to discuss the team's decision to part ways with Spielman and Zimmer. But the conversation eventually turned to Cousins and his $45 million cap hit next season.

When pressed by the media about the quarterback situation, Wilf never mentioned Cousins by name and said all roster decisions will be up to the new GM and coach. 

"Once that leadership's in place, we'll discuss things like roster, coaching staffs and scouting staffs," said Wilf, noting they will let the people they hire "give us their advice and thinking before we make any of those decisions."

Asked by sports reporter Larry Fitzgerald, the father of former Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., if Cousins' massive contract hurt the team, Wilf expertly expressed disinterest in "looking backwards." 

"We're going to get a head coach and GM in place and then we're going to get to work with them to evaluate those decisions. Where our roster fits, what we have, what we don't have and what we need. It's not a simple answer on all this," said Wilf. "We're going to bring in the right people to help us evaluate the answer to that question."

The hiring process, meanwhile, will not be rushed, Wilf said.

While there may be a rush from teams like the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins and Jaguars to get the top names on the market, a la Jim Harbaugh, Josh McDaniels, Eric Bienemy, Byron Leftwich and others, Wilf said "we don't try to look at who's hot and who's cold." 

"We want strong leaders. We want people that communicate and collaborate around the building. From that we're going to get the right minds, the right offensive minds, the right defensive minds, the right scouting. That's the spirit we're doing this in. That's our first criteria, getting the right kind of leaders that our players can relate to, our fans can relate to. It's not a simple question, but I know we're going to get there," Wilf said. 

The first hire will be the general manager, who will then have input about who the Vikings hire as head coach, according to Wilf. 

And Wilf fully expects the Vikings to compete in the first year under the new regime. 

"I don't want to get into a full rebuild conversation. The point is we have high expectations for this football team and we believe we can be super competitive in 2022."

Next Up

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
WI News

Footprints near stuck SUV lead deputies to body of missing WI man

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings' Kendricks says 'fear-based' approach not the way to go

The linebacker spoke to the media Monday after Mike Zimmer's firing.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

covid test 5
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

chaska 3
MN Property

Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The property is zoned commercial and residential.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

duluth fire 2
MN News

Duluth firefighters battling blaze at former Seaway Hotel

Wind chills were 35 below zero Monday morning.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer set the bar high and then couldn't reach it

The head coach whose teams were known for their fight went out in back-to-back seasons in meaningless games. Few coaches survive that.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Rick Spielman issues statement after being fired by Vikings

Spielman was let go by the franchise he had called home for 16 years.

ray Js
MN News

Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins on Osterholm COVID briefing: 'It was what it was'

The Vikings quarterback is almost certainly unvaccinated heading into the 2021 season.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Cousins was back to work at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

MN Vikings

Wide Left: Kirk Cousins may not be the answer for Vikings

"Bad Kirk" can't keep showing up in big games.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak are a problem on 2nd downs

The stats say Cousins and the Vikings are the least aggressive team in the NFL when faced with a second-and-7 or longer situation.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer apparently doesn't know what Kirk Cousins' contract situation is

Cousins' contract ends after next season, but his head coach is currently unaware.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer's Kirk Cousins nightmare comes true

This was the one thing he did not want to happen.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Vikings' offense

It will all depend on if Kirk Cousins is willing to throw it deep.

MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins has a new podcast to get to know him

Episode one is pretty entertaining.