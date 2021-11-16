Marney Gellner's role at Bally Sports North has changed

After 19 years as a sideline reporter for Minnesota sports, Marney Gellner's role with Bally Sports North is changing.

Gellner announced Monday that she's shifting to a role as a pregame/postgame studio host, meaning her sideline reporting duties during Timberwolves games are over.

During the Wolves game Saturday in Los Angeles, assistant coach Micah Nori flipped the script of a halftime interview and instead of talking about basketball he took the opportunity to thank Gellner for her work, saying, "You're awfully good at what you do."

In Gellner's place Monday night when the Wolves hosted Phoenix was Katie Storm, a Minnesota native who joined Bally Sports North over the summer as a host and reporter.

Gellner's infectious attitude and years of dedication to Minnesota sports hasn't been lost on her peers.

"You have earned every achievement with a great work ethic and a genuine personality that people want to be around," tweeted former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen.

New Timberwolves owner Mark Lore summed it up with one word: "Incredible!"

"No one more deserving to fill that seat than [Marney Gellner]," wrote The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, then noting that the late Tom Hanneman "would be proud."

"Incredibly proud of you, Gellner. You’ll crush it," said Twins radio announcer Cory Provus.

"Congrats Marney. Gayle and I are very proud of you. We KNOW you will be great," tweeted Twins Hall of Famer and former broadcaster Bert Blyleven.

Gellner has been the voice of Minnesota Lynx telecasts for the past 11 seasons, though she made history in 2018 when she did play-by-play for a Wolves game against the Bulls, becoming only the second woman in history to be the lead voice of an NBA game.

The following spring she became the first female to call a Twins game in the MLB club's history. It was during those spring training simulcasts on Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio that she went viral for her "better call mama" home run calls.