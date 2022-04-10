Skip to main content
Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

The Minnesota State Mavericks came up just short in their quest for their first national title, allowing a stunning comeback in a 5-1 loss to the Denver Pioneers in the NCAA Frozen Four National Championship Game.

Minnesota State set the tone early using its defense to out-shoot Denver 8-3 in the first period. Tilting the ice played to their advantage later in the opening frame when Sam Morton scored a power play goal at 14:02 that put the Mavericks on the board.

The goal was the first power play marker the Pioneers had allowed in their last 20 penalty kills and sent the Mavericks into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Mavericks continued to execute their neutral zone trap to perfection, skating through a scoreless second period. But Denver tied the game at 4:46 of the third when Ryan Barrow put the puck past reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay.

The Pioneers' rally continued later in the third period when Morton was called for tripping at 5:26. Mike Benning ripped a one-timer into the net seconds after the power play expired to give Denver its first lead of the night at 7:33.

With momentum on their side, the good gates opened for the Pioneers for five third-period goals. Massimo Rizzo extended their lead at 13:34 when when he scored at the end of a 2-on-1 breakaway to make it a 3-1 game.

Denver added empty-net goals from Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright to seal their ninth national championship, which is tied with Michigan for the most in NCAA history.

The comeback was shocking as the Mavericks had one of the best defenses in NCAA history. Minnesota State came into the game with 55 goals allowed this season, which helped fuel an 18-game winning streak. The Mavericks had also been the No. 1 team in the nation dating back to January.

The disappointing loss ends the Mavericks' season with a record of 38-6.

Next Up

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

NWS: 'Anomalously strong, rare' spring storm set for Minnesota

There will be periods of snow in parts of Minnesota to end the weekend, before the main event arrives.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 5.13.28 PM
MN News

Former Alexandria police chief charged with financial crimes

He allegedly used the city's credit card for $65K

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
MN News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing on WI hike

The ground beneath her feet gave out, sending her falling down an embankment.

Justice, court
MN News

Man accused of raping girl at bus stop can't be charged as adult

He was 13 years old when the incident happened, so can't face criminal charges.

minneapolis highway 55 greg gjerdingen flickr
MN News

Road closures to hit Hwy. 55/Hiawatha in Minneapolis this summer

Get ready for construction season.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-04-08 at 6.51.09 PM
MN Sports

Nolan Walker's last-minute goal sends St. Cloud State to national championship game

Walker scored with 53.2 seconds remaining to defeat Minnesota State-Mankato.

Matthew Knies / Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers beat Western Michigan, will play Minnesota State at Frozen Four

The Gophers will clash with the top-seeded Mavericks in Boston.

Frozen Four, Gopher women's hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers fall to Badgers in national championship game

It's the fifth national title for the Badgers.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers win, 3 MN teams have shot at Frozen Four

The Gophers advanced but St. Cloud State wasn't as fortunate.

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State, UMD advance in NCAA hockey tournament

Two of the four Minnesota teams advanced in the NCAA's hockey dance.

P.J. Fleck, Gophers football
MN Gophers

What is the Gophers' path to the Big Ten Championship game?

The Gophers are poised to win their first division title but it won't be easy.

Minnesota State Hockey
MN Sports

Mavericks shut out Gophers to reach 1st Frozen Four in program history

Minnesota State-Mankato is the third Minnesota school to reach the Frozen Four.

MN Sports

UMD will play for back-to-back national championships

It's the third straight year the Bulldogs have reached the national title game.