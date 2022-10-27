Michael Phelps sends message to MN high school swim team

The biggest swimming star of all time, Michael Phelps, delivered a motivational message to a small Minnesota high school's swimming and diving team.

"Hey, Perham Swim and Dive, Michael Phelps here," he began in a record message. "Wanted to wish you guys all the best next week. Remember, you did the preparation – time to get in the pool and have some fun."

The video appears to have been recorded during an event held in Miami Oct. 10-14, where he was one of numerous motivational speakers.

Perham is ranked 7th in the Class A championship and 6th in the Dual rankings.

The girls' swimming and diving state tournament takes place in November.