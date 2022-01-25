Michigan writer: 'Don't count out the Vikings' on Jim Harbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings are still searching for their next head coach. At this point, the Vikings have confirmed interviews with eight candidates, and none of them are named Jim Harbaugh.

But is it just a matter of time before Harbaugh interviews for the job? Harbaugh was thrown onto the list Monday when Michigan-based journalist and author John U. Bacon tweeted his latest scoop about Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL.

While Bacon believes that the Las Vegas Raiders are the best fit, his last line should grab the attention of Vikings fans: "Don't count the Vikings out."

But he's since fired off another tweet saying that based on what he knows, there's a 75% chance Harbaugh stays at Michigan.

On top of Bacon's insight, Vikings President/Owner Mark Wilf said Monday that the first round of interviews for the team's open GM and head coach jobs are completed. The team hasn't confirmed anything with Harbaugh, so his name entering the chat is a bit mysterious.

"We're having good progress, just completed our first round of interviews with all the candidates for both the head coach and the GM positions," Wilf said Monday. "We're narrowing the candidates for both down now, and we're going to be starting the next set of interviews this week and we're really excited about the candidates."

Rumors over Harbaugh's return have swirled since Michigan's season ended. But the rumor from Bacon certainly comes with some legitimacy. As was pointed out by Sports Illustrated's Will Ragatz, Bacon is a Michigan alum who wrote for the Detroit News before becoming a freelancer, author and broadcaster. He lives in Michigan and has written several books based on the Harbaugh era.

Harbaugh's annual salary was cut in half after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But Michigan rebounded to go 12-2, win the Big Ten and qualify for the College Football Playoff this past season.

Harbaugh and the school have been working on a new extension per The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, but a return to the NFL might be more appealing. Harbaugh spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 and went 44-19-1 with a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

The Vikings are down to two finalists for the GM job and second interviews with Cleveland's Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City's Ryan Poles are scheduled to happen today and tomorrow.