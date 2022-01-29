Skip to main content

Mike Dreier becomes first MN girls hoops coach to 1,000 wins

He is the second coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone.
basketball

New London-Spicer's Mike Dreier became the first prep girls basketball coach in Minnesota history to reach 1,000 wins with a 60-36 victory over Watertown-Mayer on Friday night.

Dreier is in his 44th season as the head coach of the Wildcats and owns a career record of 1,000-185 (.844 winning percentage). But his impressive record is part of a milestone few reach at the high school level.

Chisholm boys basketball coach Bob McDonald is the only other prep coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone with 1,012 wins in 59 seasons. Nationally, only 15 girls' high school basketball coaches have reached 1,000 wins.

That has earned Dreier national recognition as the National High School Basketball Coaches Association named him the recipient of the inaugural John Wooden Legacy Award earlier this year. 

The honor recognizes basketball coaches around the country who “are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of former UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden.

It's a track record of success that has led the Wildcats to the state tournament 19 times during his tenure. That number is the most by any high school basketball coach in the state of Minnesota. The Wildcats have a chance to add to that number this season, owning a 15-2 record and ranking seventh in the latest Class 2A rankings.

Next Up

basketball
MN Sports

Mike Dreier becomes first MN girls hoops coach to 1,000 wins

He is the second coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone.

Henrik Lundqvist
MN Wild

Watch: Henrik Lundqvist jinxes Rangers before Zuccarello's goal

The commentator’s curse strikes again.

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

He apparently shopped for fresh fruit shortly after robbing a thrift store.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 10.38.41 PM
MN News

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Suns get hot, Timberwolves fall in Phoenix

A scorching performance in the fourth quarter sent the Wolves to a loss in the desert.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello helps Wild spoil Lundqvist's retirement party

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Nicollet County Bell Jan 2022 4
MN News

Thieves steal large bell from rural MN church, don't get far with it

The bell was found in a ditch with tow ropes around it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: More help coming to Minnesota hospitals, Walz says

More than 200 medical professionals are coming to help at short-staffed hospitals.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

DOminos pizza flickr mr blue maumau
MN News

Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

Related

MN Sports

Chisholm's Mcdonald first Minnesota boy's basketball coach to 1,000 wins

basketball
MN Sports

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.

MN Sports

Boys state hoops tournament: Apple Valley, DeLaSalle win big school titles

MN Sports

Girls state hoops winners: Hopkins, Park Center, Dover-Eyota, Ada-Borup

basketball
MN Gophers

East Ridge hoops star Ben Carlson narrows college list to 6

The 4-star recruit is part of a very strong Minnesota 2020 class.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

High school seniors gutted by sudden end of MSHSL tournaments

A countless number of seniors didn't get a say in how their prep basketball careers ended.

MN Sports

Day 2 State Hoops: Lakeville North to meet Hopkins in 4A championship

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

5 teams win first state championships at Prep Bowl

A pair of records fell as the Prep Bowl lived up to the hype.