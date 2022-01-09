Skip to main content
Mike Zimmer: 'I haven't heard anything about my job status'

Mike Zimmer: 'I haven't heard anything about my job status'

Zimmer didn't want to focus on his job status following Sunday's season finale against the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer didn't want to focus on his job status following Sunday's season finale against the Bears.

The Mike Zimmer era isn't officially over, but the tone the 65-year-old Minnesota Vikings head coach carried during his postgame press conference following Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Chicago Bears appeared to match reports that he will be fired after eight seasons in Minnesota. 

Zimmer was asked about his job status by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. 

"No, I haven't heard anything about my job status," Zimmer said, pointing at Tomasson and saying "I haven't heard anything about yours, either." 

Zimmer added: "Not my choice. Not my decision." 

Zimmer deflected questions about his future with the team, Asked to reflect on his eight years in Minnesota, Zimmer said: Let's not go there today. You want to talk about it tomorrow, then let's talk about ti tomorrow. This isn't the time to recollect for eight years."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose future with the team is also up in the air as he carries a $45 million cap hit into his final season under contract with the Vikings, didn't go into many details when asked about his time with Zimmer.

"It's been four years, a real privilege to work with him. I'll leave it at that and we'll see what happens," said Cousins during the Vikings Radio Network postgame show. 

Zimmer ranks third in Vikings coaching history in games (129), wins (72) and winning percentage (.560), trailing Bud Grant and Dennis Green in all of the major coaching categories.

But in eight years under Zimmer, the Vikings reached the playoffs just three times (2015, 2017, 2019), for a total of five playoff games and only two wins, both coming against the Saints: The "Minneapolis Miracle" in 2017-18 and the overtime win at New Orleans in 2019-20. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 3.25.30 PM
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer: 'I haven't heard anything about my job status'

Zimmer didn't want to focus on his job status following Sunday's season finale against the Bears.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings end disappointing year with a win over Chicago

A second-half comeback sent the Vikings into the offseason.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers defense falls flat against Indiana

The Hoosiers were able to take advantage of some wide-open shots.

Samuel Frey
MN News

Brooklyn Park man gets prison sentence for arson during 2020 riots

Samuel Elliot Frey pleaded guilty to setting fire to a St. Paul health store.

Outtakes from White Bear Mitsubishi car commercial
MN Lifestyle

Five years later, hilarious outtakes from Gophers car commercial go viral again

Thanks, Patton Oswalt.

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

Related

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer shrugs at question about his job security

The Vikings head coach gave a smirk when asked about his status on the hot seat.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer's Kirk Cousins nightmare comes true

This was the one thing he did not want to happen.

MN Vikings

Report: Vikings owners sticking with head coach Mike Zimmer

Zimmer is under contract through the 2019 season.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Mike Zimmer 'irked' by contract situation with Vikings

Zimmer is entering the final year of his contract.