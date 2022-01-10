Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings

Hours after being fired by the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer issued a statement to the public expressing his thanks to fans and several people in the organziation after eight seasons as its head coach.

"I want to thank you for your support over these eight years," Zimmer began. "...I have given my heart and soul to this organization and to the players. I have had outstanding assistant coaches who have worked tirelessly. I'm sorry we didn't get it done."

Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were fired Monday following Minnesota's second consecutive season missing the playoffs.

Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, ranking third all-time in franchise history with a .562 winning percentage (.562) and 72 victories.

Here is Zimmer's full statement: