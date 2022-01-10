Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings
Hours after being fired by the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer issued a statement to the public expressing his thanks to fans and several people in the organziation after eight seasons as its head coach.
Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were fired Monday following Minnesota's second consecutive season missing the playoffs.
Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, ranking third all-time in franchise history with a .562 winning percentage (.562) and 72 victories.
Here is Zimmer's full statement:
I want to thank you for our support over these eight years. I've grown to love the people of Minnesota, it has become our home. You have been tremendous to my foundation and helping the kids of Minnesota. We have had great sponsors and met so many great people, including my relationship with Bud Grant and all the people in the offices.
I have given my heart and soul to this organization and to the players. I have had outstanding assistant coaches who have worked tirelessly. I'm sorry we didn't get it done.
The fans make this place truly special. On Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, it's an unbelievable atmosphere.
I'll miss coaching the players, some who have been with me for all eight years. I want to thank the players who welcomed me in 2014 and believed in me that I could lead them to be great.