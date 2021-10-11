Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer aren't beefing, apparently. Based on what the coach and quarterback have said, the viral video from Sunday's Vikings-Lions game that shows Zimmer and Cousins shoving each other was nothing more than two football guys doing football things after a big win.

Asked Monday about the sideline encounter following Greg Joseph's game-winning 54-yard field goal, Zimmer replied:

"Honestly he's doing exactly what I want him to do. He's being a leader, he's being vocal, he's showing emotion. I've been talking to him about it all year," said Zimmer, "He came over and said, 'You like that?' He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back. It's all good."

“I was just celebrating with it,” Cousins said Sunday. “I was fired up.”

Zimmer claimed it was "no different" than Sam Bradford shoving him during an exciting moment of a 2017 training camp practice, which also coincided with Zimmer demanding more emotion out of his quarterback.

For now, the coach and QB have put the story to bed. But any future questionable moments on the sideline or otherwise will 100% remind people of their odd moment.

