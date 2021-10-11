Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

October 12, 2021
Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

FOX

Publish date:

Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Just two football guys doing football things, apparently.
Author:

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer aren't beefing, apparently. Based on what the coach and quarterback have said, the viral video from Sunday's Vikings-Lions game that shows Zimmer and Cousins shoving each other was nothing more than two football guys doing football things after a big win. 

Asked Monday about the sideline encounter following Greg Joseph's game-winning 54-yard field goal, Zimmer replied: 

"Honestly he's doing exactly what I want him to do. He's being a leader, he's being vocal, he's showing emotion. I've been talking to him about it all year," said Zimmer, "He came over and said, 'You like that?' He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back. It's all good."

 “I was just celebrating with it,” Cousins said Sunday. “I was fired up.”

Zimmer claimed it was "no different" than Sam Bradford shoving him during an exciting moment of a 2017 training camp practice, which also coincided with Zimmer demanding more emotion out of his quarterback.

For now, the coach and QB have put the story to bed. But any future questionable moments on the sideline or otherwise will 100% remind people of their odd moment. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

Next Up

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer says Bashaud Breeland tweet wasn't aimed at fans

The Vikings cornerback sent the tweet after Sunday's win over the Lions.

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left), pictured in 2012, and Terry Lorenzo Brown (right), pictured in 2020.
MN News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the deadly shootout.

Mischief Toy Store - Facebook
MN Shopping

MN toy store responds to 1-star review over mask requirement

"If that's not OK with you then please don't come back," the toy store wrote.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The St. Paul business posted an update Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 2.59.25 PM
MN Vikings

Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Just two football guys doing football things, apparently.

eagle mountain trailhead minnesota
MN News

Rescuers hit with tornado warning, large hail while saving injured hiker

The hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the trail to Eagle Mountain.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.

halloween trick or treat
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there ... and enjoy it," the nation's top infections disease doctor said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases growing faster in Minnesota than anywhere else in US

But there's a bit more to the story when also considering hospitalizations and deaths.

wikimedia commons - old country buffet - Snade6
MN Food & Drink

MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

BBQ Holdings acquired the brand as part of a larger deal.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of shooting killing one person and injuring four others.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
Weather MN

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Zimmer 'not a fan' of Cousins' apology to Thielen

Zimmer might not be a fan of Cousins' podcast.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Kirk Cousins is 'our guy'

Zimmer was on NFL Network Friday morning.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer apparently doesn't know what Kirk Cousins' contract situation is

Cousins' contract ends after next season, but his head coach is currently unaware.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Cousins: 'I won't be quarterback here if I play the way I did'

Kirk Cousins is aware of the pressure he's under to perform better.

Kirk Cousins / Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cameras show intense moment between Cousins, Zimmer after Vikings win

The two had an interesting exchange after Greg Joseph's field goal went through the uprights.

Bo Levi Mitchell
MN Vikings

CFL MVP QB says Vikes didn't want him to challenge Cousins

Bo Levi Mitchell says he worked out for the Vikings last offseason.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Cousins' hometown hospital cuts him as spokesperson over vaccine stance

The hospital says it is "committed to providing accurate, timely health information and guidance."

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Zimmer on coordinators, O-line, getting over the hump

The Vikings coach was mum on who could replace Kevin Stefanski and George Edwards.