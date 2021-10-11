October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Zimmer says Bashaud Breeland tweet wasn't aimed at fans

The Vikings cornerback sent the tweet after Sunday's win over the Lions.
Author:
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that a tweet Bashaud Breeland sent out on Sunday night wasn't directed at fans.

The tweet in question came after a win over the Lions where Breeland was booed heavily after committing a penalty in the fourth quarter. Once the game ended, Breeland took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

Breeland quickly deleted the tweet but sent out several other tweets that claimed that he was the "villain."

"We'll handle it," Zimmer said of the tweets. "I actually think he played pretty well. I think if I was asked a question by that reporter that he was asked the other day, about being embarrassed and 103rd in [Pro Football Focus], I might go off on him too."

The Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson asked Breeland about his PFF rating last week, which produced a colorful answer from the embattled cornerback.

"That really [doesn't] bother me," Breeland said. "If we do your ratings on your reports, you're probably, what? [101st?]"

The critique of Breeland's play has been valid after the Vikings signed the 29-year-old to a one-year deal last offseason. Through five games, Breeland ranks 124th out of 126 qualifying cornerbacks and is allowing a 147.2 passer rating when targeted. Breeland's poor performance has come at the expense of Cameron Dantzler, who has also tweeted his frustration over a lack of playing time.

