Skip to main content
Mike Zimmer texts his daughter what he's doing to pass time

Mike Zimmer texts his daughter what he's doing to pass time

Good luck trying to catch those critters, coach!

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Good luck trying to catch those critters, coach!

Not yet employed by an NFL team after being fired by the Minnesota Vikings after eight seasons as a head coach, Mike Zimmer is apparently finding ways to stay busy. 

Recently, he put his Twin Cities home on the market, meaning he's probably living at his ranch in Kentucky. That certainly seems likely considering his daughter, Corri Zimmer, shared some of his text messages with her Instagram audience. 

Corri Zimmer wrote that her father is calling her twice daily via Facetime "to figure out electronic problems like how to scan something or use his Tovala." 

Tovala? It's a smart oven and costs about $380 at Walmart.

Meanwhile... 

"I did the elliptical," Zimmer texted, later saying he "set raccoon traps and filled deer feeders" before getting into a "wreck" in his side-by-side ATV. 

Doesn't sound like Zimmer was injured in the wreck, considering his daughter responded with "Wtf how you need a supervisor." 

pbklr17vi6l81

Trying to capture raccoons and feed deer is quite the twist considering Zimmer has spent late February and early March at the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 20 years or so. 

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer texts his daughter what he's doing to pass time

Good luck trying to catch those critters, coach!

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison asks court to oversee Feeding Our Future's disbandment

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and federal officials are investigating the nonprofit.

Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 2.06.23 PM
MN News

Crash closes Interstate 35E northbound in Burnsville

A second crash with injuries happened just before the exit where the freeway is closed.

J.J. Taylor
MN Consumer

J.J. Taylor being sold to another distributor, laying off 180 workers

J.J. Taylor is the largest beer distributor in the state.

Jalen Dyson
MN News

Charges: Man shot liquor store clerk who confronted him about stealing beer

He has been charged with attempted murder.

859 Glenbrook Ave N, Oakdale, Minnesota - October 2016
MN News

Oakdale elementary closes due to 'widespread stomach illness'

It is not related to COVID-19, school officials said.

Flickr - 148th Fighter Wing - Pete Markham
MN News

More than 300 MN National Guard airmen deploying to Middle East

Their mission is not related to Russia's war in Ukraine, according to the Minnesota National Guard.

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 5.49.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman held 4 hostages at gunpoint in St. Paul gas station

She was demanding to speak to her father, charges said.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old

The medical examiner said he had a "sharp force injury" to his stomach.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 3

Hospitalizations are under 500 again.

amelia earhart national archives
Minnesota Life

Amelia Earhart's iconic cap, owned by MN man, sells for $825K

The final auction price soared past the estimates.

mprb
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis park programs are free for kids at 17 sites this summer

It's part of an effort to remove barriers that may keep kids from being able to participate.

Related

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend slams Rick Spielman on Twitter

After Rick Spielman's media tour, Zimmer's girlfriend has broken her silence.

MN Vikings

Zimmer has lost 16 pounds due to stress, coach's daughter says

Corri Zimmer called out internet trolls who ridicule Mike Zimmer.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings GM raves about Cousins, says he's great 'when the odds are shifted in his favor'

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also talked about Cousins needing to find the balance between Superman and Clark Kent.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

What can Kevin O'Connell do to improve Kirk Cousins' play?

If Vikings stick with Cousins, O'Connell has some ways to make the offense more efficient.

MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer on his future: 'Whatever happens, happens'

Zimmer is under contract with the Vikings through 2020.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer provided Bears with bulletin board material

Here's one the coach might want to have back, as harmless as it seemed.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer shrugs at question about his job security

The Vikings head coach gave a smirk when asked about his status on the hot seat.