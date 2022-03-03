Mike Zimmer texts his daughter what he's doing to pass time

Not yet employed by an NFL team after being fired by the Minnesota Vikings after eight seasons as a head coach, Mike Zimmer is apparently finding ways to stay busy.

Recently, he put his Twin Cities home on the market, meaning he's probably living at his ranch in Kentucky. That certainly seems likely considering his daughter, Corri Zimmer, shared some of his text messages with her Instagram audience.

Corri Zimmer wrote that her father is calling her twice daily via Facetime "to figure out electronic problems like how to scan something or use his Tovala."

Tovala? It's a smart oven and costs about $380 at Walmart.

Meanwhile...

"I did the elliptical," Zimmer texted, later saying he "set raccoon traps and filled deer feeders" before getting into a "wreck" in his side-by-side ATV.

Doesn't sound like Zimmer was injured in the wreck, considering his daughter responded with "Wtf how you need a supervisor."

Corri Zimmer, Instagram

Trying to capture raccoons and feed deer is quite the twist considering Zimmer has spent late February and early March at the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 20 years or so.