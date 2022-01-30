Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend slams Rick Spielman on Twitter

Minnesota Vikings

Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer went through a rough divorce in their final days with the Minnesota Vikings but it appears the final punches have yet to be thrown.

Spielman has spent his days since his firing going on several podcasts and hinting that Zimmer lost control of his team. But according to his girlfriend, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin, the entire story hasn't been told.

Miketin took to social media on Saturday and commented on several tweets including one promoting Spielman's appearance on the "Move The Sticks" podcast. During that appearance, Spielman said "it was like a moving target" trying to build the roster for Zimmer thanks to all the changes in the coaching staff.

But Miketin echoed the same claims that Deion Sanders had, saying that Spielman stopped talking to Zimmer over the final months of the season.

Miketin wasn't done, responding to another tweet promoting Spielman's appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. During that appearance, Spielman said that a head coach needs to have a relationship with their quarterback.

With the history between Zimmer and Kirk Cousins, this appeared to be another shot at Zimmer. But Miketin defended him again, insinuating that Spielman was the reason for the divide.

Even when a fan suggested that Zimmer didn't try to mend the relationship, Miketin was quick to note that wasn't the case.

While we've heard from Spielman and Miketin, we haven't heard Zimmer's side of the story. But until that comes out, Miketin gave everyone some great advice going forward.