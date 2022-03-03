Minneapolis among 8 teams to reach boys' state hockey tourney

For the first time since 1994, a Minneapolis public school team will be in the Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament.

Minneapolis, a co-op of seven public schools that doesn't have a nickname, lived up to its No. 1 seed in the Class 1A, Section 2 playoffs by defeated No. 2 seed Delano 3-1 Wednesday night at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

The last public school from Minnesota's largest city to reach the state tournament was Minneapolis Edison in 1994.

Minneapolis was among eight teams to qualify for the state tournament Wednesday night. The others: Prior Lake, Edina and Moorhead in Class 2A, and New Prague, Monticello, Hermantown and Mankato East/Loyola in Class 1A.

Class 2A final scores

Prior Lake 7, Chaska 4

Edina 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Moorhead 8, Elk River/Zimmerman 4

White Bear Lake 2, Stillwater Area 1 (Section 4 semifinal)

Hill-Murray 7, Gentry Academy 2 (Section 4 semifinal)

Class A final scores

New Prague 5, Albert Lea 2

Monticello 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Hermantown 11, Duluth Denfeld 0

Minneapolis 3, Delano 1

Mankato East/Loyola 6, New Ulm 0

Chisago Lakes 3, Simley 2 (Section 4 semifinal)

Mahtomedi 6, Two Rivers 0 (Section 4 semifinal)

Section championship games Thursday

Andover vs. Grand Rapids - 7 p.m., Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Maple Grove vs. Rodgers - 7 p.m., Elk River Ice Arena

Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South - 7 p.m., Rochester Rec Center

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Eastview - 7 p.m., Braemar Edina

Warroad vs. Thief River Falls - 7 p.m., East Grand Forks

Alexandria vs. Fergus Falls - 7 p.m. - St. Cloud MAC

Section championship games Friday

Hill-Murray vs. White Bear Lake - 7 p.m., Aldrich Arena

Chisago Lakes vs. Mahtomedi - 7 p.m., Roseville Ice Arena