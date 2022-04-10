Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The Minnesota Aurora unveiled their inaugural kits for the 2022 season at the Mall of America on Saturday as the team prepares to begin to play next month.

The Aurora will wear two kits for their inaugural season with a dark blue kit for their home games and the Aurora Teal "Constellation" kit for their away games. They will also have an orange kit for the goalkeeper.

The home kit features a dark blue gradient background with a swirling Aurora Teal pattern. The kit also has a smattering of stars across the jersey to replicate the midnight sky in Minnesota.

"Through a gradient background, swirling motion-filled texture, and an underlying smattering of stars along with details on the back of the neck and sleeves that are uniquely Aurora, this kit brings all the depth and majesty of Midnight," the team said on its website.

The "Constellation" kit will be worn for road games and has a bright teal base with dark sleeves and a pinstripe pattern of stars.

"The lines intersect the stars to create abstract constellations and are a reminder of the community that surrounds this team and how everyone is connected to build the Aurora on and off the pitch."

The uniforms were designed by Cassidy Sepnieski, who has previously designed uniforms for several teams including Forward Madison, a men's soccer team that plays in USL League One.

“Getting to bring these inaugural kits to life has truly been an honor and a privilege," Sepnieski said. "I was immensely inspired by the community owners and the passion surrounding the club - on top of the beauty of Minnesota. I wanted to design something that reflected the interconnectedness of the club while upholding the incredible visual identity that other female designers have created."

The Aurora will play in the USL W league, whose main focus is to develop the next generation of women's soccer talent. The team will play its home games at TCO Performance Center and will begin its inaugural season on May 26.