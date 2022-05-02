Skip to main content
Minnesota football coaching legend George Larson dies

His 307 career victories ranks sixth in state history.

One of the winningest coaches in Minnesota high school football history, George Larson, died last week at the age of 89. 

The longtime coach at Cambridge-Isanti passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, April 29, according to his obituary

Larson, who coached for 38 years, won 25 conference titles and state championships in 1986, 1987 and 2000. His 307 career coaching victories ranks sixth in Minnesota history, trailing only Mike Mahlen (417 at Verndale), Ron Stolski (389 at Brainerd), Dwight Lundeen (382 at Becker), Mike Grant (368 at Eden Prairie) and Merrill Pavlovich (315 at Delano). 

Larson was named the Coach of the Year in Minnesota in 1971 and 1986. 

He's also a Hall of Fame member at Cambridge-Isanti, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, Minnesota Athletic Directors and and the Minnesota State High School League. 

“I enjoyed coaching the greatest game in the world, played by the greatest kids, and coached by the greatest group of guys!" Larson once said, according to his obituary. 

