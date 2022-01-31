Skip to main content
Minnesota Gophers receive first in-state 2023 football recruit

Reese Tripp is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman.

Credit: @TrippReese, Twitter

The Gophers have received their first in-state commitment for the Class of 2023. 

Reese Tripp, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Kasson-Mantorville High School in southeast Minnesota, announced Sunday that he's committed to the Maroon and Gold. 

"I want to thank [head coach P.J. Fleck] and [offensive line coach Brian Callahan] for blessing me with this opportunity and letting me live out my dream of paying for [the Gophers],'' Tripp tweeted. 

Tripp, who helped Kasson-Mantorville reach the Class 4A state championship game, where they lost to Hutchinson, visited the University of Minnesota on Sunday as part of the program's Junior Day. He also had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State and Temple. 

You can watch Tripp's junior season highlights here

Tripp is the second 2023 commitment. The first was wide receiver Anthony Brown, who is a four-star wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio. 

