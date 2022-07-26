Minnesota high school coaching legend Larry McKenzie retires

Skip to main content
The six-time state champion is hanging up his whistle.

One of the most recognizable coaches in Minnesota sports history is retiring. 

Larry McKenzie, who has spent the past nine years at Minneapolis North High School, announced Monday that he's stepping down after 42 years on the court. 

"After uch tough, prayer, and conversation with my family I have decided to hang up the whistle," McKenzie announced. "Over the past 42 years, and more so the last 24 I've been blessed to share the game I love with hundreds of young men and women."

McKenzie guided North to state championships in 2016 and 2017, and he won a Class 4A record four straight state titles 2000-2003 at Minneapolis Patrick Henry. 

His six state championships are third most in state history, trailing only Hopkins' Ken Novak (8) and DeLaSalle's Dave Thorson (9). Novak is now retired and Thorson is an assistant coach with the Golden Gophers. 

According to the Minnesota State High School League, McKenzie has the highest winning percentage of any coach to coach in at least 10 games in the state tournament. 

"While this is a difficult decision, I leave contented in the effort I gave to the honorable profession of coaching, yet humbly submit I gained as much, if not more, from others as I ever gave to them."

"We remain beyond grateful for the years of service you and your staff have provided, Coach McKenzie," a message from North High says. 

"The last few years have taken an immeasurable toll on youth globally. But there are added layers on youth in Minneapolis; especially youth in Minneapolis from Blacker communities. And even more especially on the youth of North High. We acknowledge the strong arms of our coaches & teachers who have been carrying this water & holding us tightly. The strain & pain have taken their toll. And they are seen & appreciated. Thank you, All."

McKenzie was inducted into the MSHSL Hall of Fame in April. 

