MN women's soccer team narrows name, logo options to final 3

Aurora FC. Foxfire. Arctic MN.

Those are the final three nickname choices of the new pre-professional soccer team in Minnesota. On Tuesday night, Minnesota Women's Soccer unveiled the three finalists and complimentary logos.

Regardless of the nickname choice, Minnesota Women's Soccer will debut May 2022 in the inaugural season of the USL W League, which will serve as a pre-professional league that works as a pipeline between college and professional soccer.

The finalist logos were created by local, female designes: co-founder Allie Rienke, Nicole Meyer and Carl Zetina-Yglesias.

On Aug. 31, Minnesota became the first independent women’s team in the U.S. to offer community ownership. More than $992,000 of the team's $1 million goal has been reached. The opportunity to invest and become part of the ownership group is open through Dec. 6.

Owners will choose the winning name and logo in January.