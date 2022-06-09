20 more baseball section title games Thursday; 12 teams clinch so far

Skip to main content
Minnesota state baseball tournament taking shape: 20 more section title games Thursday

The state tournament is next week, June 14-17.

Stillwater Baseball, Twitter

Twelve teams have already clinched a spot in next week's high school baseball state tournament in Minnesota, and Thursday will feature 20 more games to settle the remaining spots up for grabs. 

The state tournament brackets will be unveiled Saturday. Here's where things stand entering the final day of section playoffs Thursday. You can find every section bracket here

Class AAAA

  • Section 1: Farmington
  • Section 2: Chanhassen vs. Shakopee
  • Section 3: Park of Cottage Grove
  • Section 4: Stillwater
  • Section 5: Maple Grove
  • Section 6: St. Louis Park
  • Section 7: Andover 
  • Section 8: Rogers vs. Sartell

Class AAA

  • Section 1: Winona
  • Section 2: Mankato West vs. New Prague
  • Section 3: St. Thomas Academy vs. Two Rivers
  • Section 4: Mahtomedi vs. St. Anthony Village
  • Section 5: St. Francis
  • Section 6: Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Hutchinson
  • Section 7: Grand Rapids
  • Section 8: Alexandria

Class AA

  • Section 1: Rochester Lourdes
  • Section 2: New Ulm vs. Sibley East
  • Section 3: Paynesville vs. Fairmont
  • Section 4: St. Agnes vs. LMAC
  • Section 5: Watertown-Mayer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
  • Section 6: Albany vs. Wadena-Deer Creek
  • Section 7: Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor
  • Section 8: Roseau vs. Perham or Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Class A

  • Section 1: Hayfield
  • Section 2: New Ulm Cathedral vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's
  • Section 3: MACCRAY vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
  • Section 4: Randolph vs. New Life Academy
  • Section 5: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale vs. Hinckley-Finlayson
  • Section 6: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg vs. New York Mills or BBE
  • Section 7: South Ridge vs. Ely
  • Section 8: Sacred Heart vs. Ada-Borup-West

