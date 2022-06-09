20 more baseball section title games Thursday; 12 teams clinch so far

Twelve teams have already clinched a spot in next week's high school baseball state tournament in Minnesota, and Thursday will feature 20 more games to settle the remaining spots up for grabs.

The state tournament brackets will be unveiled Saturday. Here's where things stand entering the final day of section playoffs Thursday. You can find every section bracket here.

Class AAAA

Section 1: Farmington

Section 2: Chanhassen vs. Shakopee

Section 3: Park of Cottage Grove

Section 4: Stillwater

Section 5: Maple Grove

Section 6: St. Louis Park

Section 7: Andover

Section 8: Rogers vs. Sartell

Class AAA

Section 1: Winona

Section 2: Mankato West vs. New Prague

Section 3: St. Thomas Academy vs. Two Rivers

Section 4: Mahtomedi vs. St. Anthony Village

Section 5: St. Francis

Section 6: Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Hutchinson

Section 7: Grand Rapids

Section 8: Alexandria

Class AA

Section 1: Rochester Lourdes

Section 2: New Ulm vs. Sibley East

Section 3: Paynesville vs. Fairmont

Section 4: St. Agnes vs. LMAC

Section 5: Watertown-Mayer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Section 6: Albany vs. Wadena-Deer Creek

Section 7: Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor

Section 8: Roseau vs. Perham or Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Class A