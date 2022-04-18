Skip to main content
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay accepts 6-month sanction for anti-doping violation

The Hobey Baker Award winner tested positive for the substance Ostarine.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay has accepted a six-month sanction after testing positive for a banned substance known as Ostarine.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, McKay tested positive as a result of a test stemming from Jan. 23. McKay was tested as part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's protocol after being selected as an alternate for Team USA in the Bejing Winter Olympics.

Eight days later, McKay tested positive for 22 pictograms of Ostarine after taking a supplement known as Quercetin. The supplement is a plant-based antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that some use as an immune-booster or recovery tool for COVID.

Upon learning of his positive test, McKay faced a four-year ban and hired lawyer Paul Greene who had represented several other athletes who had been in the same situation.

After sending his own vitamins and supplements as well as getting the company that produces the supplement to send in a bottle of their product, McKay asked for an expedited hearing with the American Arbitration Association.

The hearing took place on Feb. 3 and McKay was cleared by the NCAA to play later that night against Bowling Green after his initial suspension was lifted by the USA Doping Agency. 

The USADA later informed McKay that he would be facing a six-month suspension on Mar. 23. But with a 20-day response period to accept the penalty, McKay was able to play through the Mavericks' run to the national title game on Apr. 9.

"I am and have always been a clean athlete that has never taken shortcuts," McKay said in a statement on Twitter. "...Now I and many athletes from all over have better knowledge, that even a vitamin can cause you to test positive." 

McKay was instrumental in helping Minnesota State reach the National Championship Game for the first time in program history. He posted a 38-5-0 record with a 1.31 goals-against average en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.

The 24-year-old is currently a collegiate free agent but has yet to be signed by an NHL team.

"This experience has been a very unexpected and difficult matter for me and my family," McKay continued. I am so grateful for all the support. I am remaining optimistic and looking forward to beginning my pro career this fall.

