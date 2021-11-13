State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Minnesota state tournament: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday
Publish date:

Minnesota state tournament: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.
Author:

@CrimsonFootball on Twitter

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.

State football tournament quarterfinal games Thursday and Friday have set the stage for the semifinal matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in five of the state's seven high school classes. Classes 3A and 5A will have their respective semifinals set after quarterfinal games Saturday. 

Here's where things stand class-by-class. You can find all the brackets here

9-Man

In the quarterfinals, Kittson-County Central deafeated Ogilvie 27-20; LeRoy-Ostrander beat Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57-26; Fertile Beltrami defeated Moutain Iron-Buhl 44-22; and Hills-Beaver Creek took down Renville County West 30-7. 

Semifinals: 

  • Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m. – LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Kittson County Central
  • Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Fertile Beltrami

1A

In the quarterfinals, Minneota shutout Mahnomen/Waubun 34-0; Rushford-Peterson beat BBE 18-6; New York Mills defeated Deer River 20-6; and Mayer Lutheran advanced 34-18 over Murray County Central. 

Semifinals:

  • Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – Minneota vs. Rushford-Peterson
  • Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. – Mayer Lutheran vs. New York Mills

2A

In the quarterfinals, Barnesville took down Eden Valley-Watkins 34-20; Chatifled crushed Minneapolis North 5-20; West Central Area/Ashby defeated Moose Lake/Willow River 14-6; and Maple River beat Pipestone Area 39-20. 

Semifinals: 

  • Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. – Maple River vs. West Centra Area/Ashby
  • Nov. 19, 2 p.m. – Chatfield vs. Barnesville

3A

The 3A quarterfinals are being played Saturday afternoon. Here's the schedule: 

  • 11 a.m. – Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont
  • 12 p.m. – Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Breck School
  • 1 p.m. – New London-Spicer vs. Esko
  • 2 p.m. – Annandale vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

The semifinals will be played Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. 

4A

In the quarterfinals, Becker beat Holy Angels 24-7; Kasson-Mantorville took down Fridley 42-7; Orono won a close one over Grand Rapids 22-19; and Hucthinson blanked Simley 40-0. 

Semifinals:

  • Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. – Becker vs. Kasson-Mantorville
  • Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. – Hutchinson vs. Orono

5A

The 5A quarterfinals are being played Saturday. Here's the schedule: 

  • 12 p.m. – Rochester Mayo vs. Mahtomedi
  • 1 p.m. – Robbinsdale Cooper vs. Alexandria
  • 3 p.m. – Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • 6 p.m. – Rogers vs. Andover

The finals will be played at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. 

6A

In the quarterfinals, Eden Prairie beat Farmington 17-7; Maple Grove took down Woodbury 31-12; St. Michael-Albertville won over Wayzata 14-7; and Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 42-28. 

Semifinals: 

  • Nov. 18, 7 p.m. – Eden Prairie vs. Maple Grove
  • Nov. 19, 7 p.m. – Lakeville South vs. St. Michael-Albertville

Next Up

suni lee
MN News

St. Paul's Suni Lee says she was a victim of anti-Asian violence

The Olympic gold medalist experienced the racist incident in October.

St. Cloud Hospital
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.02.12 AM
MN News

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

118225938_3534766829875964_3049257466571402269_n
MN Lifestyle

Closed during pandemic, popular Duluth restaurant to reopen with no-tipping policy

The cafe and arts space will also have a new executive chef.

FD9ngDRWYAEvHwG
MN Sports

State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.

snow
Weather MN

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It is the Minneapolis theater's first in-house production since the shutdown in March 2020.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Yusra Arab and Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Ward 2 City Council candidates (Minneapolis)
MN News

Minneapolis City Council candidate requests recount after narrow loss

Yusra Arab lost her bid by just 19 votes.

dnr wallaye over limit - 11.12.21
MN News

Anglers caught with 72 walleyes, saugers — 48 fish over limit

The DNR seized every single fish the group had caught.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

He then tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of a nearby Cub Foods.

Related

MN Sports

Minnesota Prep Bowl set after 3 days of state football semifinals

Four teams are one win away from repeating as state champs.

MN Sports

Semifinal matchups set for state football tournament at US Bank Stadium

Here are the teams that have advanced to the final four in each bracket.

MN Sports

Tidbits for every high school football state semifinal matchup

The semifinals will be played this week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MN Sports

1 fact about every team in the high school football state tourney

One team sang a John Denver song together after clinching a ticket to state.

MN Sports

Trips to the state tourney on the line in Minnesota prep football

Teams looking to punch a ticket to the state tournament.

MN Sports

Check out the state tourney brackets for MN prep football

St. Michael-Albertville is in after a comeback for the ages.

MN Sports

Prep Football Tourney: State quarterfinals complete, semifinals set

The high school football State Tournament is well underway after a full slate of quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday around the state. Check out our recap of each tournament bracket, including Class 6A where Eden Prairie and Wayzata are set for a semifinal showdown.

high school hockey (St. Cloud Cathedral 2020)
MN Sports

8 more qualify for MN state hockey tourney, field nearly set

Just two more section championship games remain.