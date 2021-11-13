State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

State football tournament quarterfinal games Thursday and Friday have set the stage for the semifinal matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in five of the state's seven high school classes. Classes 3A and 5A will have their respective semifinals set after quarterfinal games Saturday.

Here's where things stand class-by-class. You can find all the brackets here.

9-Man

In the quarterfinals, Kittson-County Central deafeated Ogilvie 27-20; LeRoy-Ostrander beat Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57-26; Fertile Beltrami defeated Moutain Iron-Buhl 44-22; and Hills-Beaver Creek took down Renville County West 30-7.

Semifinals:

Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m. – LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Kittson County Central

Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Fertile Beltrami

1A

In the quarterfinals, Minneota shutout Mahnomen/Waubun 34-0; Rushford-Peterson beat BBE 18-6; New York Mills defeated Deer River 20-6; and Mayer Lutheran advanced 34-18 over Murray County Central.

Semifinals:

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – Minneota vs. Rushford-Peterson

Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. – Mayer Lutheran vs. New York Mills

2A

In the quarterfinals, Barnesville took down Eden Valley-Watkins 34-20; Chatifled crushed Minneapolis North 5-20; West Central Area/Ashby defeated Moose Lake/Willow River 14-6; and Maple River beat Pipestone Area 39-20.

Semifinals:

Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. – Maple River vs. West Centra Area/Ashby

Nov. 19, 2 p.m. – Chatfield vs. Barnesville

3A

The 3A quarterfinals are being played Saturday afternoon. Here's the schedule:

11 a.m. – Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont

12 p.m. – Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Breck School

1 p.m. – New London-Spicer vs. Esko

2 p.m. – Annandale vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

The semifinals will be played Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

4A

In the quarterfinals, Becker beat Holy Angels 24-7; Kasson-Mantorville took down Fridley 42-7; Orono won a close one over Grand Rapids 22-19; and Hucthinson blanked Simley 40-0.

Semifinals:

Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. – Becker vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. – Hutchinson vs. Orono

5A

The 5A quarterfinals are being played Saturday. Here's the schedule:

12 p.m. – Rochester Mayo vs. Mahtomedi

1 p.m. – Robbinsdale Cooper vs. Alexandria

3 p.m. – Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy

6 p.m. – Rogers vs. Andover

The finals will be played at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

6A

In the quarterfinals, Eden Prairie beat Farmington 17-7; Maple Grove took down Woodbury 31-12; St. Michael-Albertville won over Wayzata 14-7; and Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 42-28.

Semifinals: