Minnesota Twins reporter to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

Monday will be a good day to tune in to "Jeopardy!" as Minnesota Twins MLB.com reporter Do-Hyoung Park will be a contestant.

It's unclear when the episode was recorded, but Park announced Thursday that his episode will air on NBC this coming Monday. For folks in the Twin Cities, it'll be televised on KARE 11 at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

"Friends, some personal news: A lifelong dream comes true for me on Monday, when I'll appear as a contestant on [Jeopardy!]," Park wrote in a tweet. "It still feels surreal. My friends know how much I love puzzles and trivia, and I could never, in my wildest dreams, have imagined this actually happening."

Earlier this year, a substitute teacher from Minnesota won the 2021 tournament of champions on "Jeopardy!"