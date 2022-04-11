Skip to main content
Minnesota Twins running limited time $4 ticket deal

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Baseball fans have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to get Minnesota Twins tickets for as low as $4.

The deal is good for all home games Monday through Thursday, while supplies last. For now, there are upper level tickets for $4 or lower level tickets for $25. 

The $25 tickets will get you a seat in one of the outfield foul territory corners, which are Sections 101 and 102 down the right field line and 126 and 127 down the left field line. 

The $4 seats will get you a spot in one of the top deck sections near the foul territory corners (Sections 301-305 and 325-227), or just beneath those in Sections 201-203, or 227-228. 

