MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Two Minnesota United supporters groups have announced they will encourage their members to boycott home games until the team implements a vaccine/negative COVID test requirement for attendees.

The Dark Clouds and the Red Loons issued a joint statement Monday in the wake of meetings with Minnesota United's executives last week, when they asked the club to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to Allianz Field.

The groups say the team denied the request, and claims it gave reasons including concern of the impact on ticket sales, "alienating those opposed to the vaccine," and allegedly were skeptical that imposing a requirement would help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Bring Me The News has reached out to MNUFC for comment and has not heard back at the time of publishing.

In the wake of the meeting the Dark Clouds and Red Loons have confirmed they will not be sending their "capos" (who lead cheers, music, and other movements to whip up the atmosphere in the stands) to games until such a requirement is in place.

But what's more, it's also encouraging members to "skip" home matches until the team has the requirement, adding: "We also encourage anyone with season tickets who can afford not to resell their tickets to do so. An empty stadium will make a very strong point."

"We love supporting our Loons, and remember clearly how much we missed bringing that support in person," the supporters groups said. "But we can’t ignore the growing COVID cases in our area, and it’s long past time for MNUFC to prioritize the health and safety of its workers, its dedicated volunteers, and its supporters."

Thus far, the businesses that have implemented vaccine/negative test requirements have typically been indoor venues such as First Avenue, The Ordway, The Guthrie, and The State Theater, or restaurants like W.A. Frost and Hark! Cafe.

Other outdoor venues in the Twin Cities – like Target Field and CHS Field – have not required vaccination proof or negative tests, nor have the Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, or Wild.

On Tuesday, Minnesota United announced that Allianz Field would be the host for the 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game.