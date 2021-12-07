Minnesota United star allegedly hit teen with gun in Argentina

Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso is the subject of an investigation after allegedly hitting a teenage boy with a firearm during a fight in his native Argentina.

A report from La Nacion in Argentina states that the 26-year-old was spending the offseason in his home town of Cordoba and became involved in a fight at a party, during which he's accused of hitting a 16-year-old boy in the head with the butt of a pistol.

The boy reportedly suffered serious facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault, with pictures of his injuries shared on social media.

La Nacion reports that the case against Reynoso is now in the hands of local prosecutors, prompting a statement to be issued late Monday evening by Minnesota United.

"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Emanuel Reynoso," it said. "We are taking this matter seriously and are in the process of gathering as much information as we can. We have no further comment at this time."

Reynoso became the Loons' record signing when he arrived in Minnesota as a Designated Player in August 2020 from Argentina side Boca Juniors, with Minnesota paying out a transfer fee of $5 million.

He finished the 2021 season with five goals and four assists

