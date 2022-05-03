Skip to main content
Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis schools team up to launch girls flag football league

The team is pledging $75,000 to create a middle school league this year and future years to come.

The Minnesota Vikings and Minneapolis Public Schools are partnering up to launch a new girls flag football program.

The program will feature several teams from middle schools in the Minneapolis area, the Vikings announced on Monday, with three-week season beginning on Saturday, May 7 with games held at Roosevelt and South high schools. 

The Vikings has pledged $75,000 to launch the league and hopes to expand it to schools across the state in future years.

Each team will have 10 girls, with Nike and the Vikings donating uniforms and equipment to the teams, while the Vikings $75,000 contribution will be used this year and in future years to cover travel costs and coaching, among other things.

"We are thrilled to launch our first girls flag football league in Minneapolis,” said Owner/President Mark Wilf. “We strongly believe football is for everyone, and through this partnership with Minneapolis Public Schools, we are taking the first step toward our vision of growing girls flag football into a high school sanctioned sport in Minnesota.”

Currently, only six states (Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York) sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.

"We are extremely grateful and excited about our partnership with the Minnesota Vikings," MPS District Director of Athletics Antony Fisher said in a statement Monday. "Together we will continue to ensure that our female middle school student-athletes have a great athletics experience with the addition of flag football to our current athletic offering."

The final games of the season will be played on May 21 in the indoor practice field of the Vikings' Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. The team said further details regarding the event will be released at a later time. 

In addition to this program, the Vikings are also holding the Girls Football Academy. The academy will be held every Monday in June and is open to girls ages 6-18, who will take part in a variety of drills, games and coaching from guest speakers. More information on that program can be found here.

For teams that are interested in joining the league or learning more information, schools are encouraged to email Vikings Youth Football Manager Madison Cortese at cortesem@vikings.nfl.net

