Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago Blackhawks

The NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 21.

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury stymied the Minnesota Wild in the 2020-21 playoffs and now the Will be lean on him to do the same to their opponents this postseason. 

The Wild and Blackhawks have agreed to a trade that sends Fleury to the Wild for a conditional first-round draft pick that could become a second.

It will be a first-round pick if the Wild win two playoff series and Fleury wins at least four games in those rounds, otherwise it's a second round.

Fleury, 37, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, former All-Star and won the Vezina Trophy with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. 

Although he has a Hall of Fame resume, his performance (19-21-5, 2.95 goals-against average, .908 save percentage) this season hasn't lived up to his reputation as the Chicago Blackhawks have fallen toward the bottom of the Central Division standings.

Fleury immediately supplants Cam Talbot as Minnesota's No. 1 goalie, while Kaapo Kahkonen has been traded to the San Jose Sharks for Jacob Middleton.

