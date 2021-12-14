Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Multiple members of the Carolina Hurricanes have gone into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, with so many in fact that Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., The Athletic's Michael Russo reported he was hearing the game was postponed after four Carolina players tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to two players who entered COVID protocol earlier in the day.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun then confirmed the report that the game is off.

The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and was planned as a streaming-only game for viewers who have ESPN Plus or Hulu. It's unclear when the game will be rescheduled and what the broadcast plans will be.