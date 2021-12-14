Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Minnesota Wild game against Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Updated:
Original:

Minnesota Wild game against Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.
Author:

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Multiple members of the Carolina Hurricanes have gone into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, with so many in fact that Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed. 

At approximately 1:30 p.m., The Athletic's Michael Russo reported he was hearing the game was postponed after four Carolina players tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to two players who entered COVID protocol earlier in the day. 

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun then confirmed the report that the game is off. 

The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and was planned as a streaming-only game for viewers who have ESPN Plus or Hulu. It's unclear when the game will be rescheduled and what the broadcast plans will be. 

Next Up

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

sioux falls stampede teacher cash - annie todd screengrab
MN News

Organizers apologize for 'insulting' teacher promo at S.D. hockey game

The hockey team and local business partnered on the "Dash for Cash," which was widely criticized.

prison, jail
MN News

Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Mpls. intersection

The two men knew each other, court documents said.

nddot snowplow name announcement screengrab
Minnesota Life

ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

holmgren - meeker co jail 12-13-21 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

MN's hospital crisis worsens, hundreds waiting in emergency rooms

The number of available ICU beds is dwindling further.

Flickr - J&J johnson vaccine - NY National GUard
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

The latest:

moorhead KFC robbery
MN News

Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

The suspect got inside by opening a window.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Numerous MN schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks

Several school districts have reported threats as of late.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild game Tuesday only available via streaming

It's the second of five games that will be streamed this season.

Related

Richard Pitino
MN Gophers

Gophers game against Nebraska postponed due to COVID outbreak

The Cornhuskers have had 12 members of its team test positive for COVID-19.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

2 Minnesota Wild players test positive for COVID-19

Both players will be unavailable Thursday night when the Wild face the expansion Kraken.

Matt Dumba
MN Wild

More games postponed as COVID-19 is 'creeping' through MN Wild

Not a good situation for the Wild as they have already had 4 games postponed.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Wild place 5 players on NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

Nick Bjugstad, Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Nick Bonino join Marcus Foligno in the protocol.

Wild
MN Wild

Wild return from COVID shutdown, expect to play Tuesday

A step in the right direction for the Wild.

Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Wild's Matt Dumba calls on NHL to postpone games

Dumba said he was "disheartened" that the NHL didn't postpone playoff games Wednesday.

Wild
MN Wild

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Wild coaching staff

The Wild will be shorthanded for Tuesday night's game in Vancouver.

Jack Eichel
MN Wild

Can the Wild win a bidding war for Sabres star Jack Eichel?

Eichel could be on his way out of Buffalo, and Minnesota could use a No. 1 center.