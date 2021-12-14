Minnesota Wild game Tuesday only available via streaming

It's the second of five games that will be streamed this season.

The Minnesota Wild has a big game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night but if you want to watch it, you'll have to pay up.

Tuesday's game will be streamed via ESPN and Hulu Plus and will not be available locally. Both services require a subscription to watch the game but they also provide other benefits for Wild fans.

ESPN Plus is a premium service of ESPN that costs $6.99 a month. While it includes exclusive written content on ESPN.com, it also includes every out-of-market NHL game. It's also available in a bundle that includes Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 a month with ads or $19.99 a month without ads.

If you're not a hardcore hockey fan, Hulu may be a better option. The Hulu + Live TV plan starts at $54.99 for the first three months and $64.99 after the promotion expires. While Hulu doesn't provide Bally Sports North, which is only available on DirecTV Stream, it comes with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

But this would be a temporary solution as the Wild will have three other games streamed on the service this season.