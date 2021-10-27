Wild open road trip with win over Canucks

October 27, 2021
Minnesota Wild open road trip with win over Vancouver Canucks
Minnesota Wild open road trip with win over Vancouver Canucks

At 5-1, only the St. Louis Blues (5-0) are off to a better start in the Western Conference than the Wild.
Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba each scored a goal to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night. 

Minnesota spoiled Vancouver's home opener, with the Canucks playing at home in front of a capacity crowd for the first time in nearly 600 days – which probably felt even longer after starting the season with six consecutive road games. 

For the Wild, it was their fifth win in six games this season and a great start to a three-game road trip. Minnesota takes on the expansion Seattle Kraken Thursday night and then closes the trip with their first game against the high-powered Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. 

The game was tight from start to finish, with Bo Horvat of the Canucks telling reporters after the game that "it felt like a playoff game out there."  

Cam Talbot improved to 5-0 for the Wild this season. The veteran netminder stopped 22 shots and was finally allowed to play with a lead. Zuccarello's first-period goal was the first time this season the Wild scored first in a game. 

“It feels great,” Talbot said. “We talked about never losing two in a row. Coming into a tough building in their home-opener, obviously they’re going to have some momentum from the crowd.

“We established our game early, got out to a lead, which we haven’t been able to do this year, so I think that set the tone for the rest of the game.”

