Minnesotan-owned Zandon is morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby

Zandon is one of two Minnesotan-owned horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this Saturday will feature two horses owned by Minnesotans, and one of them is the favorite to win horse racing's most prestigious event. 

Zandon, owned by by Jeff Drown of Clearwater (near St. Cloud), drew the No. 10 post position during Monday's draw. Running to the outside of Zandon out of the gates will be Zozos in the 19th position. Zozos is owned by Eden Prairie couple, Barry and Joni Butzow. 

Zandon's betting odds opened at 3 to 1, making him the morning line favorite. Zozos' betting odds opened at 20 to 1. 

Drown named Zandon after a Colorado hunting buddy, the Kentucky Derby post position draw show said, while saying Zozos' name was inspired by a restaurant the Butzows were eating at in the Virgin Islands. 

Zandon qualified for the derby by winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9, fighting through a ton of traffic before blowing by the leaders down the stretch to cruise to a victory. Here's the race replay.

