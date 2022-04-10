Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

Skip to main content
Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's March Madness bracket challenge history

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's March Madness bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

March Madness was not kind to many brackets this year. But while others were agonizing over their predictions, one Minnesota native took home a $150,000 grand prize for winning a women's basketball bracket challenge.

Emily Syverud is a St. Paul native who began following NCAA women's basketball this year at Just Women's Sports. When the website announced it was holding a bracket challenge, Syverud decided to give it a try. 

She went on to win the largest prize ever awarded for a women's college basketball bracket challenge: $150,000. That's $50,000 more than what ESPN offered in its women's champ, while CBS Sports' grand prize for both its men's and women's challenges was $10,000. 

"I thought it would be fun to actually create a bracket based on some knowledge instead of picking teams based on whose name I like best - is how I picked my men's bracket." Syverud told Just Women's Sports.

Syverud's knowledge was on full display as she correctly predicted South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and Louisville to reach Minneapolis for the NCAA Women's Final Four. She also was perfect in the Bridgeport and Spokane regions with a couple of hiccups with Baylor and Iowa getting upset early in the tournament.

“I knew that some powerhouses, like South Carolina and Stanford, would go far and I also felt like I had some insider knowledge about which teams could create their own Cinderella story," Syverud said. "I also had to root for some of my favorites, like the University of Iowa, where my dad went to college.”

Syverud is a medical student at the University of Minnesota and plans to use the money to pay off her student loans. She also plans to donate to nonprofit organizations around the Twin Cities and treating herself and her fiancé to first-class flights for their honeymoon.

The grand prize is another sign of the increase in popularity of women's sports. This year's tournament averaged 634,000 viewers per game -- a 16 percent increase over last year's tournament and the highest number in the past decade, according to ABC News.

South Carolina's victory over UConn in the national championship game also averaged 4.85 million viewers, making it the most-watched women's championship game since 2004. 

Next Up

NCAA Women's College Basketball
MN Sports

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

NWS: 'Anomalously strong, rare' spring storm set for Minnesota

There will be periods of snow in parts of Minnesota to end the weekend, before the main event arrives.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 5.13.28 PM
MN News

Former Alexandria police chief charged with financial crimes

He allegedly used the city's credit card for $65K

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
MN News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing on WI hike

The ground beneath her feet gave out, sending her falling down an embankment.

Related

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn, South Carolina advance to championship game at Women's Final Four

Paige Bueckers' Huskies will battle the top-seeded Gamecocks on Sunday night.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Women's title game in Minneapolis sets records at ESPN

The most-watched college basketball game on ESPN in nearly 15 years.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers goes off in double-OT, helps UConn to Final Four in Minneapolis

The Hopkins native helped UConn reach its 14th straight Final Four.

Lauren Jenson
MN Sports

Lauren Jensen hits go-ahead 3-pointer to stun Iowa in NCAA Tournament

The former Lakeville North standout got revenge against her former team to lead Creighton to the Sweet 16.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers' freshman season comes to an end at Final Four

Bueckers' Huskies were upset by Arizona on Friday night.

Women's Final Four
MN Sports

NCAA unveils events, activities for Final Four in Minneapolis

Even if you're not going to the game, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate.

1996-97 Gophers, Bobby Jackson, Clem Haskins
MN Gophers

Stay-at-home watch party today: 1997 Gophers vs. Clemson

Plans are in place to watch the double-overtime thriller on YouTube.