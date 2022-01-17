Minnesotans have the Badgers back in the national spotlight

Skip to main content
Three of Wisconsin's four leading scorers are from Minnesota.

Don't look now, but a bunch of Minnesotans have the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team ranked among the 10 best teams in the country. 

The newest AP Top 25 poll released Monday has the Badgers No. 8 in the country. Wisconsin is 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten. The only other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are Purdue (4), Michigan State (14), Illinois (17) and Ohio State (19).

Since losing to Ohio State on Dec. 11, the Badgers have rattled off six straight wins, including over Purdue and their rematch with the Buckeyes. 

So who's leading the Badgers this season? 

Their best player and leading scorer is Johnny Davis, who is from La Crosse. And then it's a trio of guys from just across the border, Minnesota natives Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and Steven Crowl (Eagan). 

Davison, Wahl and Crowl are Wisconsin's second, third and fourth leading scorers. 

Davison, 22, is a fifth-year senior averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. 

Wahl has blossomed as a junior, increasing from 5.2 points per game as a sophomore to 10.8 points this season. He's often considered a defender first, but he's become a go-to scorer during the Badgers' winning streak, averaging 15.5 points in the last six games. 

Crowl, who was a 2020 Mr. Basketball finalist, is the 7-foot rim protector for the Badgers. The sophomore is averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. 

Woodbury native and former East Ridge High School standout Ben Carlson is also giving the Badgers 10 minutes a game off the bench. 

The bottom line is that another group of Minnesotans is leading the Badgers to the national spotlight, just like their predecessors – the likes of Jon Leuer, Jordan Taylor and Mike Bruesewitz – did. 

