Minnesota's Jessie Diggins makes history at Beijing Olympics

The Minnesota native has become one of the faces of Team USA.

After making history at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics by winning gold in the team sprint, Minnesota's Jessie Diggins made more history Tuesday in Beijing when she earned the bronze in the women's freestyle sprint. 

The 30-year-old St. Paul native who grew up in the Twin Cities suburb of Afton, became the first American to win an Olympic medal in a women's individual cross-country skiing event. She finished the grueling 1.5-kilometer sprint in 3 minutes and 12.84 seconds. 

Here's how The New York Times describes the course: 

"The freestyle sprint is a furious, three-minute tear around a 1.5-kilometer loop on a course built into the side of a hill that includes a lung-busting climb, a dicey descent and a final burst down the flat straightaway to the finish, with skis and poles flying from start to finish."

Diggins was a tip of a ski – a microscopic 0.28 seconds – from claiming the silver from Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist, while Sweden's Jonna Sundling cruised to the gold 3.16 seconds in front of Diggins. 

Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won gold in the women's team sprint in 2018, which was the first medal for American men or women in Olympic cross-country skiing since 1976.

Next week, Diggins and Rosie Brennan will compete in the team sprint with hopes of earning another medal. 

"The goal for these Olympics was to work as hard as I can to come to the start line prepared...and then be prepared to go like hell and cross the finish line with absolutely nothing left!" Diggins wrote in an Instagram post this week. 

