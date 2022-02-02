Skip to main content
Minnesota's John Shuster named flag bearer for Beijing Olympics

Minnesota's John Shuster named flag bearer for Beijing Olympics

The opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 4.

Credit: USOPC

The opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 4.

John Shuster and Brittany Bowe will be the flag bearers for the U.S. Olympic team during the Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. 

A resident of Duluth, Minnesota, Shuster is the skip for Team USA's curling team that took the gold medal at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang. Twelve years earlier he was part fo the curling team that won a bronze at the Turin Olympics. 

“To get to lead all the rest of these amazing athletes ... we’re going to do us proud,” Shuster said Wednesday morning on the Today show. “It’s one of the biggest honors that I’ve ever had bestowed upon me.”

He'll be joined in Beijing by Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wisconsin, and Duluth residents John Landsteiner and Chris Plys. 

Bowe is a speedskater who received the honor as a replacement for bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The U.S. women's curling team features sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson of St. Paul, and two McFarland, Wisconsin, residents, Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton. 

The Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 4. But because China is 14 hours ahead of the Central Time Zone, live coverage will begin on NBC and the Peacock streaming service at 5:30 a.m. Central Time. 

Mixed doubles curling competition actually begins today (Feb. 2) and can be watched on USA Network at 5 p.m. CT and 7:05 p.m. CT. 

Next Up

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff won't seek re-election, won't resign after DWI

Documents show he was going 125 mph before he crashed and lied to law enforcement at the scene.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

Medical examiner ID's 2 women found dead in Crystal home

A 911 caller had reported seeing two bodies inside the home.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Klint Kubiak reportedly joining Denver Broncos

Kubiak's one-year run as an offensive coordinator is over.

Related

Team Shuster
MN Sports

Team Shuster will defend gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The defending champs qualified for the February Olympics on Sunday night.

MN Sports

Stuck in coach, John Shuster saved by a hero on Delta flight home

Delta didn't have any available upgrades.

Screen Shot 2020-01-30 at 6.25.12 PM
MN Sports

High 'Opes podcast: Jared Allen: From NFL great to Olympic hopeful

Vikings great Jared Allen talks about his goals of making the Olympics as a curling star.

MN Sports

Ex-Viking Jared Allen to make pro curling debut in Minnesota

It's no gimmick. Jared Allen is now a professional curler.

MN Sports

Minnesota native John Shuster leads USA curling to historic victory

The win keeps them alive with two matches to go.

MN Sports

Here are the 20 Minnesotans in the Winter Olympics

The games begin this week in South Korea.

MN Sports

Must see: Team Shuster returns to hundreds of fans in Duluth

Tears were flowing to chants of "USA! USA!"

MN Sports

Minnesotan Jessie Diggins will carry flag for Team Minnesota ... erm ... USA, at Winter Olympics closing ceremony

The Afton star won gold in the women's cross-country.