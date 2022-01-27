Minnesota's pre-pro women's soccer team unveils name, logo

Skip to main content
The new name and look was unveiled after community owners voted on a winner.

More than 3,000 community owners of the new pre-professional women's soccer team in Minnesota have come together and voted on the team nickname: Aurora FC. 

The Aurora FC name and logo (above) was selected over the Foxfire and Arctic MN monikers, which were the other finalists announced in December. The Aurora will debut in May as part of the inaugural season of the USL W League, which serves as a transitional league between college and professional soccer. 

On Aug. 31, 2021, Minnesota became the first independent women’s team in the U.S. to offer community ownership. A grand total of $1 million was raised by 3,080 community members, who invested to become part of the franchise's ownership group. 

Minnesota Aurora gear and clothing is already available for purchase on the team's website. 

