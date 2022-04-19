Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Brian Cosgriff, who led the Hopkins girls basketball team to seven state championships during his 21-year tenure as head coach, has taken over the head coaching job Minnetonka.

The 62-year-old will replace Leah Dasovich, who stepped down last season after accusations that a member of the team made racial slurs towards Black students at Minnetonka High.

Minnetonka reached the state championship game under Dasovich during the 2015-16 season and posted a 21-5 record before losing to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA Semifinals.

The Skippers should be able to continue their success under Cosgriff. He led the Royals to a record of 569-67 during his tenure and posted a 35-6 record at the state tournament.

His .854 winning percentage is the highest among Minnesota coaches with a minimum of four appearances, and was also the head coach when Paige Bueckers came through the team.

Cosgriff stepped down at Hopkins following the COVID-shortened 2020 season in order to spend more time with family.

He spent last season as an assistant with the Providence Academy girl's basketball team, which won the Class 2A state championship last season.

Minnetonka High came under scrutiny after it emerged a white player on the girls team reportedly called three Black students the N-word and suggested they should kill themselves, with two games canceled in the wake of the incident, including one against Hopkins.

Dasovich then made the announcement she would be stepping away till the end of the year, saying: “For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach."