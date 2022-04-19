Skip to main content
Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

Lorie Shaull via Flickr

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

Brian Cosgriff, who led the Hopkins girls basketball team to seven state championships during his 21-year tenure as head coach, has taken over the head coaching job Minnetonka.

The 62-year-old will replace Leah Dasovich, who stepped down last season after accusations that a member of the team made racial slurs towards Black students at Minnetonka High.

Minnetonka reached the state championship game under Dasovich during the 2015-16 season and posted a 21-5 record before losing to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA Semifinals. 

The Skippers should be able to continue their success under Cosgriff. He led the Royals to a record of 569-67 during his tenure and posted a 35-6 record at the state tournament.

His .854 winning percentage is the highest among Minnesota coaches with a minimum of four appearances, and was also the head coach when Paige Bueckers came through the team.

Cosgriff stepped down at Hopkins following the COVID-shortened 2020 season in order to spend more time with family.

He spent last season as an assistant with the Providence Academy girl's basketball team, which won the Class 2A state championship last season.

Minnetonka High came under scrutiny after it emerged a white player on the girls team reportedly called three Black students the N-word and suggested they should kill themselves, with two games canceled in the wake of the incident, including one against Hopkins.

Dasovich then made the announcement she would be stepping away till the end of the year, saying: “For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach."

Next Up

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

How to watch Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies

You might want to check to see you have one of the channels the game is on.

Brian Cosgriff
MN Sports

Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

Keith Harvell
MN News

Appeal to find man, 58, last seen near Kwik Trip in Anoka

Police say he is believed to be on foot in the Twin Cities area.

ambulance
MN News

Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall in Minneapolis

Fundraiser created to support the man's widow and four young children.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-04-23 at 5.24.40 PM
MN Sports

Former Kentucky national champ hired as Red Wing basketball coach

Oliver Simmons is a two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball and won a national title with Kentucky in 1996.

Williams Arena
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls basketball state tournament

The tournament begins on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

basketball
MN Sports

Mike Dreier becomes first MN girls hoops coach to 1,000 wins

He is the second coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone.

Kate Cordes / Shakopee Basketball
MN Sports

Watch: Half-court buzzer beater sends Shakopee to state tournament

Kate Cordes' 3-pointer gave the Sabers a section title.

Hopkins Basketball
MN Sports

Hopkins suffers rare loss to No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends

The Royals held their own in a battle of the nation's best.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 10.51.15 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota girls basketball tournament

The tournament runs from March 11-14.

basketball
MN Sports

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.

MN Sports

It's championship Saturday at the girls' state basketball tournament

Eastview and Sauk Centre are aiming for perfect seasons.