MN girls basketball: State tourney spots up for grabs Thursday, Friday

Thursday and Friday are jam-packed with section championship games in girls basketball throughout the state, with section champs advancing to play in next week's Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament.

The state tournament will be played March 16-19 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Concordia-St. Paul.

There are 15 games Thursday night and 17 more on Friday night. Here's a look at all the section title matchups in all four high school classes.

Class 4A

Section 1: #1 Rochester John Marshall vs. #2 Lakeville North – March 11, 6 p.m.

Section 2: #2 Eden Prairie vs. #4 Shakopee – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Rosemount vs. #3 Park of Cottage Grove – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 4: #1 Stillwater vs. #3 White Bear Lake – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Maple Grove vs. #2 Roseville – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Hopkins vs. #2 Wayzata – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Centennial vs. #3 Andover – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 St. Michael-Albertville vs. #2 Rogers – March 10, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1: #1 Austin vs. #2 Stewartville – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Mankato East vs. #3 Marshall – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 St. Paul Como Park vs. #2 DeLaSalle – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 4: #1 Totino-Grace vs. #3 Hill-Murray – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Becker vs. #3 Monticello – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Holy Angels vs. #2 Benilde-St. Margaret's – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Grand Rapids vs. #2 Cloquet – March 10, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Willmar vs. #3 Detroit Lakes – March 10, 7 p.m

Class 2A

Section 1: #2 Rochester Lourdes vs. #5 Lake City – March 10, 8 p.m.

Section 2: Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Montevideo vs. #2 Fairmont – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 4: #1 Minnehaha Academy vs. #2 St. Croix Lutheran – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Providence Academy vs. #2 Holy Family Catholic – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Albany vs. #2 Sauk Centre – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Pequot Lakes vs. #3 Pierz – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Fergus Falls vs. #2 Menahga – March 11, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Section 1: #1 Hayfield vs. #3 Grand Meadow – March 10, 6 p.m.

Section 2: #1N Mayer Lutheran vs. #1S Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's – March 11, 6 p.m.

Section 3: #1N Minneota vs. #1S Tracy-Milroy-Balaton – March 11, 5 p.m.

Section 4: #1 United Christian Acad. vs. #3 Legacy Christian Acad. – March 11, 5:45 p.m

Section 5: #1 Braham vs. #3 Nevis – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1N Underwood vs. #1S Hancock – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Mountain-Iron Buhl vs. #2 Cromwell-Wright – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. #4 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo – March 11, 7 p.m.

