Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

Minnesota Golden Gophers and Minnesota Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining the 13-member Class of 2022.

Whalen was a standout at Hutchinson High School before making her way to the University of Minnesota. Once there, she led the program to an unprecedented run of success including a run to the 2004 NCAA Women's Final Four. She also ranked second all-time in school history in points (2,285) and assists (578) while ranking sixth in steals (235).

She was selected fourth overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2004 WNBA Draft but returned to Minnesota after a trade prior to the 2010 season. Her homecoming kickstarted a dynasty, leading the Lynx to four WNBA championships and ranking third in WNBA history with 2,348 assists.

Upon her retirement, she returned to the Gophers to become their head coach. She owns a 60-57 record after four seasons at Minnesota but will welcome the highest-rated recruiting class in program history next season.

Whalen will be joined in this year's class by fellow WNBA legend Swin Cash, Manu Ginobli, Tim Hardaway, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Theresa Shank-Gretz and Marianne Stanley.

This year's class will be inducted on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Springfield, Mass.

