Timberwolves recall top prospect Leandro Bolmaro

With Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, the Minnesota Timberwolves can already claim the 2020 draft class was a success. But with the promotion of Leandro Bolmaro, they hope to bring the cherry on top.

Bolmaro was recalled from the Timberwolves' G League affiliate in Iowa on Tuesday. The 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft balled out with the Wolves, averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games.

It's the kind of potential the Timberwolves saw from Bolmaro last year when he was named the Spanish ACB League's "Jugador Más Espectacular." A dynamic two-way player, Bolmaro has the ability to hold his own on the defensive end while being explosive enough to create his own opportunities on offense.

Whatever Bolmaro can bring to the court will be appreciated by the Timberwolves, who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Bolmaro will look to help Minnesota get back into the win column when they face the 9-1 Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.