Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.
Author:
Anthony Barr

The Minnesota Vikings received some good news on the injury front on Tuesday as several defensive starters are on track to return for Thursday night's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It starts with Minnesota's starting linebackers who both made progress on Tuesday.

Anthony Barr told reporters that he will play against Pittsburgh after missing last week's loss to Detroit with a hamstring injury. Barr has been in and out of the lineup with a knee issue this season but has been relied upon as one of the cornerstones of Mike Zimmer's defense.

The Vikings should also have Eric Kendricks back as he deals with a biceps injury. Kendricks participated in Monday's walkthrough before practicing in full on Tuesday.

The secondary will also get a boost as Patrick Peterson was activated off the COVID-19/reserve list. Peterson missed last week after testing positive for the virus but practiced in full on Tuesday.

While the defense saw several players return, the status is much more unclear on the offensive side of the ball.

Adam Thielen's status is in doubt after missing practice for the second straight day. Thielen was injured on the first drive of the loss to the Lions and the high ankle sprain is a major obstacle to his availability against the Steelers.

On the other side, Dalvin Cook made his return to practice but at a limited capacity. Cook's shoulder injury kept him out last week, but Zimmer shot down reports that it would keep him sidelined until next week's game in Chicago.

With the season and potentially jobs on the line, it's possible the Vikings will be eager to get Cook back on the field.

The Vikings will practice again on Wednesday before issuing their final injury report for the matchup with the Steelers.

Next Up

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies

He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Related

Irv Smith
MN Vikings

5 takeaways from the Vikings preseason game vs. the Chiefs

What did the Vikings' final-tune up show us?

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

How can Anthony Barr help the Vikings run defense?

The linebacker's potential return could go a long way in stopping opponents on the ground.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings facing big injury issues ahead of game against Lions

Will it even matter against the winless Lions?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Vikings will look to start 2021 with a victory on Sunday.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: Can the Vikings get more out of their linebackers?

Eric Kendricks was great, but is there another level for Anthony Barr?

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' 14-point lead evaporates in OT loss to Ravens

It was more of the same in Baltimore.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson encourages NFL players to get vaccinated

"Why not put yourself in the best position possible to win a championship?"

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings could legitimately pin loss to Browns on the officials

We'll let you be the judge.