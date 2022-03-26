Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a huge win in the Western Conference playoff race but lost Malik Beasley to an ankle injury during a 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Beasley was injured in the second quarter when he came up limping after driving to the rim. Although Beasley stayed in the game to shoot a pair of free throws, he limped around the court before committing a foul and immediately going to the locker room.

The Timberwolves announced after halftime that Beasley was out with a sprained ankle. The injury places an emphasis on Minnesota's depth as they are already without Jaden McDaniels due to a high ankle sprain.

Despite the injuries, the Timberwolves had no problem dispatching of the Mavericks. Seven players scored in double figures for Minnesota including Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a team-high 20 points on the night.

The Wolves also got a boost from Jordan McLaughlin, who scored a season-high 16 points off the bench.

By holding Dallas to 38 percent shooting on the night, the Timberwolves turned this game into a laugher and kept pace in the Western Conference standings.

After the win, the Timberwolves will begin a three-game road trip on Sunday when they face the Boston Celtics.