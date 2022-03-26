Skip to main content
Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a huge win in the Western Conference playoff race but lost Malik Beasley to an ankle injury during a 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Beasley was injured in the second quarter when he came up limping after driving to the rim. Although Beasley stayed in the game to shoot a pair of free throws, he limped around the court before committing a foul and immediately going to the locker room.

The Timberwolves announced after halftime that Beasley was out with a sprained ankle. The injury places an emphasis on Minnesota's depth as they are already without Jaden McDaniels due to a high ankle sprain.

Despite the injuries, the Timberwolves had no problem dispatching of the Mavericks. Seven players scored in double figures for Minnesota including Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a team-high 20 points on the night.

The Wolves also got a boost from Jordan McLaughlin, who scored a season-high 16 points off the bench.

By holding Dallas to 38 percent shooting on the night, the Timberwolves turned this game into a laugher and kept pace in the Western Conference standings.

After the win, the Timberwolves will begin a three-game road trip on Sunday when they face the Boston Celtics.

Next Up

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers knock out defending champion UMass in OT thriller

The Gophers made it 3-for-3 for Minnesota schools in the NCAA Tournament.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Michael Che
TV, Movies and The Arts

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

houston morris renville county jail booking photo march 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opening soon

Reservations will open April 5.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man shot on Green Line light rail train, police investigating

The suspect ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye
MN News

Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.

police tape
MN News

Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff called it "a horrific loss of life."

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Another former Packer is heading to Minnesota.

Related

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley sets franchise record, Wolves extend longest win streak in 18 years

The Timberwolves dominated the Thunder for their sixth straight win

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley breaks Wolves 3-point record, gets ejected in win over Blazers

Malik Beasley tried to create his own Gordie Howe hat trick against Portland.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell but still picked up a 120-110 win.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley's rally can't lead Timberwolves past Mavericks

Malik Beasley put up a season-high 30 points, but the Timberwolves came up short.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards help Wolves end losing streak

Beasley and Edwards both scored 23 in a rare Timberwolves victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Technical fouls fly as Suns escape in Minnesota

The Timberwolves had their six-game home winning streak snapped.