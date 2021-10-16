October 16, 2021
Morgan's resurgence, Nebraska's miscues help Gophers hold on

The Gophers quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns in a 30-23 victory.
The Gophers picked up their second straight Big Ten victory as a strong first half from Tanner Morgan led the Gophers to a 30-23 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Gophers set the tone early with a 14-play march on the opening drive. With Minnesota closing in on the goal line, P.J. Fleck opted to go for it on fourth down and was rewarded with Cole Kramer's first career touchdown pass.

The toss to Brevyn Spann-Ford put the Gophers on the board but they expanded the lead thanks to Morgan.

The senior turned the clock back to 2019, tossing a pair of touchdowns in the first half. After connecting with Mike Brown-Stephens on a 28-yard touchdown, Morgan found Chris Autman-Bell late in the second quarter to give Minnesota a 21-9 lead at halftime.

But Morgan wasn't the same quarterback in the second half. He threw a pair of interceptions including one to Deontai Williams that set up a Rahmir Johnson one-yard plunge to cut the lead down to 21-16.

But the Cornhuskers couldn't take advantage of their opportunities. Connor Culp had a tough day for Nebraska, missing an extra point and a 27-yard field goal that looked eerily similar to Viking fans. 

Adrian Martinez also didn't do the Huskers any favors getting stuffed at the goal line late in the third quarter and taking a safety with 4:45 left in the game. On the following possession, Bryce Williams ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run that put Minnesota ahead 30-16.

Martinez tried to lead a last stand for the Huskers, throwing a nine-yard touchdown to Austin Allen with 1:12 left but Nebraska couldn't recover the onside kick and the Gophers killed the clock to seal the win.

The Gophers improved to 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) with the victory and will look to keep their momentum going when they host Maryland next Saturday.

