MSHSL approves shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball

December 2, 2021
MSHSL approves 35-second shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball
Shot clocks will be required at all varsity games beginning in 2023-24.
aaronisnotcool, Flickr

Minnesota varsity basketball games – for girls and boys – will include a 35-second shot clock beginning with the 2023-24 season. 

The motion was approved by the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors on Thursday. The shot clock implementation is for all classes (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A). 

The shot clock debate has long existed in high school hoops, with it most recently gaining national attention after stall tactics were employed during a 2018 girls playoff game between Marshall and Waseca. 

Waseca won the game 17-4, with the Marshall Independent reporting a final tally of 9 shots attempted all game by Marshall. At times, Marshall held the ball for up to 8 consecutive minutes, KARE reported. Here is video from that game

Schools will have to pay for their own shot clocks, according to the MSHSL's John Millea. The Star Tribune reported in May 2021 the estimated cost of installing a shot clock is $2,500. 

The proposal to add shot clocks to high school basketball earlier this year showed that 70% of boys basketball coaches polled in 2018 favored a shot clock, while a 2017 survey of girls coaches had 64% support. 

