MSHSL approves NIL policy for Minnesota student-athletes

This paves the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Credit: Lorie Shaull, via Flickr

The Board of Directors of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) have approved a policy for student-athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). 

The decision was made following a wave of superstar high school athletes coming from Minnesota, including basketball stars Paige Bueckers, Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren, and gymnast Sunisa Lee, among others who have since gone on to sign NIL deals in college. 

But the MSHSL's NIL laws are strict and any rule-breaking could result in a student-athlete being disqualified from further participation in their sport. The rules: 

  • The compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement (e.g., financial incentives based on points scored). 
  • The compensation (or prospective compensation) is not provided as an inducement to attend a particular school (“recruiting”) or to remain enrolled at a particular school. 
  • The compensation is commensurate with market value. 
  • The compensation is not provided by the school or an agent of the school (e.g., booster club, foundation, etc.). 
  • NIL activities must not interfere with a student-athlete’s academic obligations. 
  • A student must not miss athletic practice, competition, travel, or other team obligations in order to participate in an NIL opportunity.

The league also strictly bans any involvement of any school-specific branding, logos or mascots, and school uniforms or apparel cannot be included in NIL agreements. 

You can read the full NIL details from the MSHSL right here

