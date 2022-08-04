MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots game

Skip to main content
MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots Thanksgiving game

The rest of the football schedule is unchanged, with the state semifinal games happening at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17-19.

There aren't many games with more anticipation than the Thanksgiving night affair between the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, but the primetime game comes with an unwanted domino effect. 

Because the game is at night – kickoff at 7:20 p.m. – U.S. Bank Stadium won't be ready to host Minnesota State High School League football championship games the next day. 

Black Friday and the following Saturday have served as the home of the Prep Bowl for years in Minnesota, but this year the games will be pushed a week later, instead being played Friday Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3. 

"The move comes after discussions with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, 45TV, U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings," the MSHSL announced. 

The later Prep Bowl dates will put a squeeze on kids who participate in winter sports. For example, boys' basketball and wrestling practices start Nov. 21 with games beginning as soon as the first day of December. 

Boys' hockey practices start Nov. 14, with games beginning Nov. 23. 

The squeeze only impacts the 14 teams that reach the championship round, though this is always the case for hockey players who also play football. 

