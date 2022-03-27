Action to be taken against student who sent racist message after state tourney game

Skip to main content
A Minneapolis North player was targeted with a hateful message.

The student who allegedly sent a racist message to a Minneapolis North player following a Boys' Basketball State Tournament game Friday night has been identified as a student at Chokio-Alberta High School.

Trent Witz, the director of basketball operations for Minneapolis North, posted a screenshot of the message that was sent to one of his players after North beat Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 71-63 at Williams Arena Friday night.

"U suck so f****** bad dude go back to ur fundamentals. Get ur monkey a** outta here [N-word]," the message reads.

In its statement Saturday morning, the MSHSL said that the "profane and racist" message was sent by a Chokio-Alberta student, and notes that "Morris Area and Chokio-Alberta took immediate action by having the student remove the post and is holding the student accountable for his behavior."

No more details are provided as to how the student will be held accountable, but it does say the schools have been in contact with Minneapolis North "to communicate sincere apologies and regret for this unacceptable behavior."

"The Minnesota State High School League vehemently condemns hate speech, harassment, and any behavior meant to cause harm to others," it continues.

"I wish I could say that such a comment is uncommon, but it is not; these are the types of incidents our program must regularly deal with, and are becoming all too common throughout our state," North head coach Larry McKenzie wrote.

"But my heart breaks for my players, who lost a teammate weeks ago, have not been able to attend school due to a teachers strike and barely had time to celebrate a hard-fought victory over Morris Area/Chokio-Albert." 

McKenzie is referring to Deshaun Hill Jr., 15, who was fatally shot in February. He was the starting quarterback on North's varsity football team and a member of the basketball team.

There have been numerous incidents of racism reported at Minnesota high schools in recent months, some of which have involved sports.

The message allegedly sent to a player Friday night comes on the heels of alleged racist taunts from fans at New Prague High School, Minnetonka's girls' basketball coach stepping down after a white student allegedly used the N-word when addressing three Black students, multiple racist notes at Prior Lake High School, and most recently, students at Edina High School seen doing the Nazi salute

